Three people have appeared in Tauranga District Court this afternoon. Photo / George Novak

Three people have appeared in Tauranga District Court this afternoon after an incident in the Western Bay of Plenty that left one person with serious injuries.

A 24-year-old man, 30-year-old man and 57-year-old woman have been charged with discharging a firearm with reckless disregard for the safety of others without reasonable cause.

No pleas were entered. The trio was remanded in custody with name suppression until their next appearance early next month.

The maximum penalty for the charge is three years’ imprisonment or a $4000 fine.

An increased police presence was in place on Manoeka Rd, near Te Puke, yesterday after a person drove themselves to the local medical centre with serious injuries.