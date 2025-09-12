Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Three face firearm charges after Te Puke shooting leaves one injured

Ayla Yeoman
Reporter·SunLive·
Quick Read

Three people have appeared in Tauranga District Court this afternoon. Photo / George Novak

Three people have appeared in Tauranga District Court this afternoon. Photo / George Novak

Three people have appeared in Tauranga District Court this afternoon after an incident in the Western Bay of Plenty that left one person with serious injuries.

A 24-year-old man, 30-year-old man and 57-year-old woman have been charged with discharging a firearm with reckless disregard for the safety of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save