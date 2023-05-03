Voyager 2022 media awards
Three-car crash on Sandhurst Drive on-ramp to State Highway 2 expressway, Tauranga

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read
A crash is blocking the left westbound lane on SH2 near Sandhurst Drive. Photo / Waka Kotahi

One person has moderate injuries after a three-vehicle crash on the Tauranga expressway.

Police were called to the crash around 6.50am at the Sandhurst Drive on-ramp to State Highway 2.

A spokesman said one person had moderate injuries.

He said there were no details on blockages but there would be disruptions to traffic.

More to come.

