A crash is blocking the left westbound lane on SH2 near Sandhurst Drive. Photo / Waka Kotahi

One person has moderate injuries after a three-vehicle crash on the Tauranga expressway.

Police were called to the crash around 6.50am at the Sandhurst Drive on-ramp to State Highway 2.

A spokesman said one person had moderate injuries.

He said there were no details on blockages but there would be disruptions to traffic.

