A Tauranga motorist says they were warned over their parking. Photo / u/Hoodoo89

A motorist in Tauranga is searching for answers after claiming a threatening note was left on their car accusing them of poor parking.

Now they’re speaking out to ask what was wrong with their park and also: “Who’s the a**hole handing these out?”

The disgruntled driver shared photos online of the note and their park in their quest for answers.

“You, yes you. You park badly... and you should feel bad,” the professional-looking but oddly designed business card reads.

It urges the recipient to: “Stop. Use the bus, get a bike, or get lessons. Preferably all three.”

It is signed “every other person on the road” and seems reasonably civil, until you turn it over.

The note contained suggestions on alternative modes of transport. Photo / u/Hoodoo89

The threat. Photo / u/Hoodoo89

“Next time you will be keyed,” it reads. “Thank you.”

After sharing photos on Reddit of the note and their parking, it was widely suggested to the driver that there was nothing wrong with how the little Nissan Leaf was nestled into the generous parking space.

“I wonder if it was put on someone else’s car, who then picked it up, hated it, and to be a dick just put it under yours? (Possibly ’cause it’s an EV and they’re weird),” one person wrote.

“Parking looks perfect. Probably gave you one because they’re some anti-EV nutjob”, another wrote, though some claimed the Leaf was too close to the kerb.

The parking in question. Photo / u/Hoodoo89

One person accused the driver of obscuring their true identity.

So your real car is a Ranger, right?” they wrote. “The Leaf pictured is just the fulla that parked next to you, right?”

Others called out the design of the card.

“The typesetting and design of the card is an abomination. Vomit-in-my-mouth bad,” one outraged aesthete offered.

“I’ve seen a lot of bad parking, but nothing deserving of this nausea-inducing disaster.”

Someone else claimed they had seen the same card for sale in an Auckland store and an online search shows a wide variety of similar cards are available to order.

Some Bay of Plenty locals suggested that the location might have something to do with it.

“It screams Tauranga behaviour,” one person wrote.

Another said the city suffers with a poor parking problem.

“Between the old people and poorly designed car parks here, it’s every day,” they said.