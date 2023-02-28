Thousands lost power due to a Transpower fault this morning.

A fault at the Transpower substation near Te Puke caused a power outage to thousands this morning.

A Powerco spokeswoman said 13,000 customers lost power in Pāpāmoa and Te Puke around 7.55am.

“This was a Transpower outage. They’ve all since been reconnected.”

UPDATE 8.46am: We have restored supply in the area from our affected Te Matai substation and you should be starting to... Posted by Transpower NZ on Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Transpower NZ said in a social media post about 8.46am: “We have restored supply in the area from our affected Te Matai substation and you should be starting to get power back on over the next little while.

“Apologies to those in rural Bay of Plenty and Te Puke who are without power. We have crews on-site working to get power back on as soon as possible.”