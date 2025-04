Sunrises over the gathering at the Mount cenotaph. Photo / Tom Eley

Thousands of people gathered in the dark at the beachfront Mount Maunganui cenotaph to commemorate this year’s Anzac Day.

Former and current service people, emergency services, and cadets paraded to the sound of bagpipes.

The parade enters the cenotaph grounds in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Tom Eley

The surrounding beachfront reserve and Mount Drury were filled with crowds of people, young and old, as a bugler played the Reveille while the sun rose over the ocean.

A moment of silence was observed as the sun started to rise over the gathering.