That Weekend festival site is set up ready at Okoroire Hot Springs

With the cancellation of some of the Bay of Plenty and the Coromandel’s biggest summer concerts – and arguably not much summer – it’s nice to know that That Weekend is on this weekend.

That Weekend is a two-day festival line-up of more than 10 artists headlined by The Veronicas, Luude, Jordan Rakei and The Black Seeds at Ōkoroire Hot Springs Hotel in Tirau.

After a nail-biting time for organisers it’s going ahead this weekend (February 4 and 5) after originally being planned for last weekend.

That Weekend was cancelled last year because of Covid.

Nexgen Touring co-founders Kurt Barker and James Bristow are also behind the Coro Classic in Matarangi, a festival that almost got cancelled due to weather.

This went ahead despite a major weather event in the week prior, Civil Defence advice to leave the Coromandel, and a road accident that, combined, almost prevented festival-goers accessing the northern Coromandel.

With That Weekend, they rebranded it Next Weekend on their socials, and forged ahead to this weekend.

“We are one of the very few festivals that have managed such a quick turnaround for postponement, with Laneway and One Love cancelling,” says Barker.

Barker and James Bristow are childhood friends from Gisborne who quit their fulltime marketing and event management jobs in March 2020 intending to make their mark in festival management.

Their timing for launching their dream could not have been worse, as we know.

Two weeks later Covid lockdowns struck and the resilient pair used the enforced homestay period to “brainstorm, plan and hustle”.

They hosted the Longline Classic in October 2022 with Fat Freddy’s Drop among acts performing in Gisborne with rave reviews.

“It was a tough time and we had to dig deep but it was born from the idea of connecting with your people, and we had so much support from ours.

“It’s crazy how much power an extended circle of friends can have when they all get behind something.”

The Coro Classic followed in Matarangi on January 7 and the pair say despite the challenges they remain excited for their future as festival organisers, seeking to keep the “sweet spot” of boutique-style experiences “and good times with friends”.

The Ōkoroire Hot Springs Hotel venue has been set up with glamping options, camping options and day or weekend passes.



