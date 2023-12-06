A man was being given CPR on the side of the road when a thief is believed to have struck. Stock photo / 123rf

A man was being given CPR on the side of the road when a thief is believed to have struck. Stock photo / 123rf

A Northland man’s bank cards and wife’s wallet were stolen as paramedics resuscitated him on the side of the road after a crash in Tauranga, his family says.

The theft has been described as “disgusting” and “despicable behaviour” by his daughter, who questioned: “How is that ok?”

Andrew and Marion Mckenzie towed their caravan from Waipu on Friday. After doing some shopping on Monday, they crashed near the Tauranga Harbour Bridge.

Daughter Nicole Jennings said her mum noticed her dad, who was driving, started veering towards the concrete median.

“She turned to look at him and he was blue in the face and he was limp. He wasn’t breathing.”

Nicole said Marion grabbed the steering wheel.

“She managed to veer off the motorway narrowly missing any passersby and used the handbrake to stop.”

Another motorist helped Marion get Andrew out of the car, which allowed her to clear his airways and start CPR before the ambulance, police and fire service arrived.

Nicole said paramedics took over CPR from her mum and “somewhere in amongst all that time while he was being resuscitated someone went into their car”.

“They picked through their things and took mum’s wallet out of her bag and took dad’s credit cards out of his phone wallet and left his phone,” she said.

Andrew, aged 67, was taken to Tauranga Hospital in an ambulance and the police followed with Marion.

Andrew Mckenzie was recovering in Tauranga Hospital after the crash. Photo / George Novak

Nicole said a few hours after the crash the bank contacted her mum about unusual activity on the couple’s credit card, and that was when Marion discovered it was gone, along with her wallet.

She said about $600 had been siphoned from their accounts and spent at places including a vape shop and service station.

“To be honest I’m disgusted”, Nicole told the Bay of Plenty Times on Wednesday.

“I don’t understand the thinking behind a person like that. It’s despicable behaviour. I mean you never know what someone’s circumstances are.

“But it should never be that bad when you’re stealing from the vulnerable and potentially someone who is on the side of their road and could lose their life. How is that ok?”

She said her mum was “still in shock”.

“I don’t think she quite realises [about the theft] yet because what she went through in particular and saving dad was extremely traumatic.”

Andrew McKenzie in Mount Maunganui before the accident.

Her mum planned to report the theft to the police this week.

Her father was in good spirits in the cardiac care unit but Nicole said trying to sort out the bank and the logistics of getting the caravan back to Waipu were unnecessary stress.

“They are frazzled, very, very frazzled.”

A police spokesman said it responded to a single-vehicle crash on Te Awanui Drive, reported at 11.35am on Monday.

“It appears the driver may have had a medical event, and is reported to have been transported to hospital in a serious condition.”

Police assisted with traffic flow in the area.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said an ambulance and rapid response unit responded to the crash.

One patient was assessed by the crew at the scene and transported to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition, he said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two crews attended and helped provide traffic control.

Carmen Hall is a news director for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, covering business and general news. She has been a Voyager Media Awards winner and a journalist for 25 years.



















