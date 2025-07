Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Therap-Ski jetski ride at Lake Rotoiti to raise funds for men’s mental health

Gotcha Bro facilitator Matehaere Te Rangi (left) and Therap-Ski organiser Greg Ward.

The organiser of an endurance jetski event says he hopes the cause will help men open up about their mental health.

The Therap-Ski jetski endurance group ride on Lake Rotoiti aims to raise awareness and funds for men’s mental health.

Organiser Greg Ward, from Mount Maunganui, said local jetski enthusiasts were banding together to combine adventure and advocacy.

Participants will ride laps throughout the day, each offering sponsorship opportunities based on kilometres completed or flat donations.

Ward said the inaugural event sought to highlight how connection with nature and community, through exhilarating outdoor adventure, could play a key role in supporting mental wellbeing.