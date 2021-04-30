The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond to come to Tauranga

The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond is scheduled to debut at Baycourt. Photo / Supplied

If you fancy seeing Neil Diamond in concert right here in the Bay of Plenty you may be out of luck.

But this month, Baycourt will feature the next best thing.

The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond is scheduled to debut at Baycourt Community & Art Centre on May 14 with a second show on June 14. It will also be at the Great Lake Centre in Taupō on May 18 and Whakatāne's Little Theatre on June 13 at 7pm.

They are just three stops in a 25-venue tour to recreate all Diamond's beloved hits and career highlights on stage.

It includes stops from Kerikeri to Invercargill and is brought to life by a partnership between Showtime Australia and Zac Coombs.

Producer and director Johnny Van Grinsven said Coombs' portrayal of Diamond was uncanny.

"Audiences will be floored when they hear him. Not many artists can pull off Neil Diamond, his voice and character is so unique, but Zac has fully thrown himself into this role and the results will speak for themselves.

"His vocals have been mistaken for the real Neil Diamond on more than one occasion."

The show includes a custom-designed concert production and a live support band to round out the two-hour performance.

The setlist includes songs from the past six decades played on records, in concert, on the radio and in movies.

Tickets are on sale now from ticketek.co.nz. For groups of 20 or more, email sales@showtime.net.au for a quote.

NZME has two double passes to the show to giveaway - one for Tauranga on May 14 and one for Whakatāne on June 13. To enter email whatson@dailypost before May 10. Put "The Sweet Caroline Tour" in the subject line and include your name, number and address.

Key details

What: The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond

When and where: May 14, 8pm at Baycourt Addison Theatre, May 18, 8pm at Great Lake Centre and June 13, 7pm at Whakatāne Little Theatre.

Cost: Adults $62.60, children under 13 $37.95 from Ticketek.