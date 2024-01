Just one of the many prints being shown at The Small Print Exhibition.

The Small Print Exhibition started 12 years ago and has travelled the length of New Zealand.

The idea behind the exhibition is to bring affordable art to the public and promote print-making at the same time.

The exhibition has around nine shows per year and travels continuously.

Each year the prints are renewed and more than 50 artists take part.

The Details

What: The Small Print Exhibition

Where: Carlton Gallery at The Arts Junction, Katikati

When: January 22 - February 4