Foodstuffs has Pak’nSave and Four Square stores in Pāpāmoa, which also hosts a Woolworths and Fresh Choice.
The first stage of The Sands town centre, on the corner of Stevenson Drive and The Boulevard, also includes an Anytime Fitness gym and a food precinct.
Future stages would include retail and commercial developments, a health hub, community facilities, home improvement centres, increased hospitality offerings, hotels and accommodation, and government services.
It is part of the Golden Sands residential development by Bluehaven Group. Chief executive Nathan York previously said 115,000 people lived within 20 minutes of The Sands and that number was forecast to grow by over 25% in the next decade.
Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford said the opening of stage one of The Sands town centre marked a significant milestone in Pāpāmoa East’s development.
“I’ve watched this project take shape and know what a game-changer it will be for our area,” Rutherford said in a statement.