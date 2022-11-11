Voyager 2022 media awards
'Fat is not a naughty word': Plus-size shoppers call for change

8 minutes to read
By , Carly Gibbs

Angela Sloan-Treadaway spent much of her life trying to make herself small.

Size 8-10 was what she considered normal for her, but at times she was also sizes 6 and 4.

Food had long been

