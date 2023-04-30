Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on tax changes, envy and honesty

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read
The eagerly awaited Inland Revenue tax research report was released on Wednesday - subscribers react to Mark Lister's take.

The eagerly awaited Inland Revenue tax research report was released on Wednesday - subscribers react to Mark Lister's take.

Opinion

The eagerly awaited Inland Revenue tax research report was released on Wednesday.

Revenue Minister David Parker suggests this provides evidence the super-wealthy are paying much lower tax rates than many ordinary New Zealanders.

According

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times