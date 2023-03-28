Voyager 2022 media awards
The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on the state of the region’s mental health support

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read
The Bay of Plenty is seeing a “higher-than-national-average rate” of young people accessing mental health support.

The number of children waiting for mental health support has more than tripled in Tauranga, and has more than doubled in Rotorua. This comes as one agency says there is a “woeful lack of services”

