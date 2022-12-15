Winstone Wallboards makes various types of Gib including Aqualine. Photo / Supplied

About 60 people have secured jobs at Tauranga’s $400 million plasterboard manufacturing and distribution plant, with another 20 expected to be employed by Christmas.

Fletcher Building’s recruitment drive for its new Winstone Wallboards Gib factory in Tauriko has gone better than expected in a tight labour market, with the company already filling 80 per cent of about 100 jobs, including manufacturing operators, warehouse and distribution positions to maintenance and management roles.

The hunt is now on for workers to fill the remainder of dispatch operation roles next year.

This is all very good news.

Let’s hope that, in the future, this new factory does not lead to blocking any opposition from being able to compete fairly in this market.

— Alexander M

Brilliant, good news.

Let’s start making products in NZ instead of buying offshore.

— Chris B

I guess they decided to pay the market rate. Amazing what can be achieved when you engage with workers and provide the necessary assistance to get them where you need them to be.

Certainly beats the tried and true Kiwi “business plan” of paying minimum wage, then complaining of labour shortages, border closures and how no one wants to work anymore.

— Alexander Q

Great news. This is going to help us greatly. Amazing what can be achieved if this Labour Government leaves the private sector to get on and deliver, and stop interfering.

— Mark W

In reply to Mark W: Let’s see, reading the article, there is a huge diversity of ethnicity and most importantly, they sourced it locally! Exactly what should happen more, rather than going back to relying on cheaper imported labour.

— Stefan N





