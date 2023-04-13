Readers debate ways to combat the brain drain. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

New Zealand beats other countries in many areas attractive to skilled workers.

From its wide open spaces, beaches and progressive society to the non-deadly wildlife and laid-back, friendly culture - there’s no better place to enjoy a healthy work-life balance.

It’s unlikely New Zealand will ever be able to compete on wages with other countries given our small population and place in the world, but the key to getting people to stay or migrate here is helping workers appreciate the great things about it, writes Luke Kirkness.

Read the full story: Opinion: Reputation key to plugging the New Zealand brain drain as nurses flee to Australia

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

We didn’t have one prior to Labour taking over 5 years ago. Maybe that’s the answer? Vote labour out?

- James C

In reply to James C: No James that’s not quite fair. Prior to the John Key-led rock star economy we had many years of brain and skills drain.

It was not confined to any particular hue of Government from my recall.

The reason for it is that we have allowed a certain group of employers to get away with astronomical profits from vastly underpaid labour.

This is not new to NZ but has evolved over the past 50 years.

When I worked in factories in my school holidays in the 70s we got excellent pay and bonuses for productivity.

On that note perhaps people in NZ have just got lazier since then.

I exclude farmers of course. But by all means yes I agree to vote this Government out asap.

It is the worst I have known for wasting money and doing nothing.

- John A

Quite simply they will eventually all leave unless we stop and change.

Stop punishing aspirational, hard-working, law-abiding New Zealanders 24/7.

Stop taxing them day in and day out.

Stop attacking them and negatively reporting on them.

Stop destroying our education, health and policing systems to the point of third-world status and then they will stay.

- Mark C

We just need affordable housing and they will stay, but too many don’t actually want that, so the steady state is a constant flow out of Kiwis and a flow in of immigrants to replace them.

- Wayne P

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor’s discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz



