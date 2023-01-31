Prime Minister Chris Hipkins spoke to the media after a helicopter fly-over to survey the damage from last night's flooding. Video / NZ Herald / Pool Footage

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins spoke to the media after a helicopter fly-over to survey the damage from last night's flooding. Video / NZ Herald / Pool Footage

OPINION:

New Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ most urgent task is to convince Labour-sceptical voters his Government is different to Jacinda Ardern’s.

To do that, he needs to cut Three Waters immediately. Nothing else would signal change as clearly as ditching Three Waters. This policy is radioactive to voters. It is a symbol of how distracted and arrogant the Ardern government became.

Nothing screams ‘distracted’ more than Labour pouring huge amounts of energy, money and time into water reform while Kiwis struggle to pay their mortgages and grocery bills.

Few Labour policies generated more negative headlines, from the early dirty-tricks television advertising campaign designed to scare voters with nonsense threats of filthy water to Nanaia Mahuta’s attempt to entrench part of the law behind her colleagues’ backs. It’s been a dog from start to finish. (Opinion, Monday)

Read the full story here: Heather du Plessis-Allan: Now is Chris Hipkins’ chance to prove he’s a different sort of leader

Hipkins is Ardern. They’re the same and the team behind them remains the same, useless. Labour will be smashed at the ballot box, especially if Luxon can string more than one sentence together and stop trying so hard to be another JK [John Key]. The benefactors will be Act and smaller parties as the dismay at the quality of NZ politicians strikes deep.

- Glenn S

Hipkins will get a bounce in the polls, similar to when Judith Collins did with National. However, like Judith, he will slide to the same low levels as she did. The big question will be if they attempt a similar change with six weeks to go, as they did with Ardern.

- Grant P

It is amazing how gullible Kiwis are, buying this “Mr Fix-it” working-class man narrative being pushed by the PR machine. And the “shock resignation” definitely looks like it had months in planning.

- Jim K

The Labour Party slogan for the next election should be ‘Let’s Hide This’. Anyone who believes they will can Three Waters and their other unmandated divisive policies if they win the next election is dreaming.

- Vaughan M

Labour is simply in total denial of the trainwreck that is about to hit them. Their failures right across the board are too many to count. The average Kiwi is grossly offended by their appropriation of councils’ property, their abuse of fair democratic process and their manipulation of the media, to name but a few. We are told the transition of power to the new leader was a masterclass of political management, all in three days. Well, who else was there?

- Tom L

Hipkins and Labour have too many scars, from the last two years in particular. They have been economical with the truth, to be generous. They have deceitfully hidden agendas from the voting public. They have just pulled off the most seamless changeover of PMs in three days, never heard of before in Labour history, and they expect us to believe it wasn’t rehearsed for several weeks before. The electorate are steaming over the arrogant way the Government has behaved.

- Paul E

It seems obvious that tensions within the caucus played a part in changing their leader. They didn’t mention co-governance to voters prior to the last election because they don’t know what it means themselves, yet they spent billions. Does Labour actually know how to plan and implement anything?

- Wayne M

Except for moving Ardern on, this is the same team. Great on delivering promises, poor on delivering results.

- Lesley Y

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or rotoruadailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

- Letters should not exceed 200 words.

- They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

- If possible, please email.

- No noms de plume.

- Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

- Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

- Local letter writers given preference.

- Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

- Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

- The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz.