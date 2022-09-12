Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during her speech at the Labour Party rally in 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Mike Hosking wrote: The most interesting aspect of the Government's spectacular faceplant over taxing fees on KiwiSaver was not the fact they couldn't work out that regular New Zealanders would react the way we did (although that was a pretty amazing insight into how out of touch with real people they really are). The biggest insight was the panicked backdown because it answered the question as to how desperate they are to hold on to power. Early in Labour's tenure, I couldn't work out - as various disasters unfolded - whether they were inept or Machiavellian. It turns out the answer was both.



The government has no credibility left. If you heard Mr Hipkins yesterday - dancing on the head of a pin whilst trying to explain the error in issuing an exemption to innocent women who wanted to go north. The vilification of these women at the time - they'd supplied false information, they were sex workers, they were gang associates - by innuendo and open statements from the Minister and others shows they were not prepared to admit they'd made a mistake. If this were the first instance it would be forgivable but it's not.

- John K

The damage Labour Government has inflicted on this country cannot and should not be forgiven. We are leaving a divided and contentious country to our children and grandchildren thanks to their socialistic stance. We must get them out of office - the sooner the better.

- Elvyn Joy S

In response to Elvyn Joy S: If you're going to make that assertion Elvyn, you also have to subscribe to the fact that a number of people in this country have done their pitiful best to perpetuate and further drive the wedge of dissatisfaction much as Hosking continues to do. You can complain and writhe your anger to your heart's content, but you propose nothing in what you would do differently and how you might do it. You can complain about Labour's socialist position, but that is the inherent basis of any Labour political party's identity as much as a National or Act party would describe a necessary Govt to be small, with a minimum of regulation and more role for private sector interest. You can complain about the size of the Crown debt, but the alternative would be to let businesses fail and people lose their jobs and the economy would need to be rebuilt much as was needed in 1929. You can complain about inadequate health and education, but you can say the same thing about every successive Govt for the past 50 years.

- Thomas M

I am completely against co-governance and believe that democracy is based on equality under the law and everyone having the same voting rights. Regardless of race. All this must be colour blind in modern society.

- Ian U

Sharma - bullying; Mallard - trespassing; Rotorua - motels; Kiwisaver - tax; Northland - lockdown; Whatever is next?

- Robert B

When will an honest and open consultation conversation on co-governance occur? Until it does, there will be increasing division in this country and the costs of implementing and repealing co-governance will rob taxpayers blind. The politicians, press and key drivers owe it to the people of this country to provide an unequivocally honest, open and fair approach. That is not what we are seeing and the longer the dishonesty goes on, the more long-term the pain will be to undo it.

- Duane M



