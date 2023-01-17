Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on homeowners facing interest hikes of more than $400 a week

Bay of Plenty Times
5 mins to read
National leader Christopher Luxon on the re-appointment of Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr. Video / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon on the re-appointment of Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Nearly half of New Zealand’s mortgage debt is due to be refixed between October 2022 and September 2023, and some borrowers are likely to see big hikes in their repayments.

Amanda Wallace knows how

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times