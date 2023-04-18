Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on businesses and our relationship with China

Bay of Plenty Times
5 mins to read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping toast during their dinner. Photo / AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping toast during their dinner. Photo / AP

OPINION:

If your business depends on China, it’s time to roll out Plan B. The main mission of The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) and Tourism NZ

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times