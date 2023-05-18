Vaping is becoming increasingly popular among young people. Photo / 123rf

Opinion

A 12-year-old girl has told how she started vaping at the age of six. The girl, one of a group in school uniform aged between 12 and 16, talked about the habit as they passed a vape between them in Rotorua.

“I started vaping when I was six years old,” the now 12-year-old girl said. She said her older brother bought her vapes.

These comments come as Action for Smokefree 2025 (ASH) released a new proposal to raise the vaping age from 18 to 21 and Australia announced a ban on all non-prescription vapes.

And 16-year-olds want the right to vote. What a joke. We should take notice of what Australia has done - prescription-only. But once again, our politicians will pontificate and likely announce they have engaged some consultants and formed another committee.

Jim T





I smoked from 13 to 27. I had a couple of unsuccessful attempts to quit and finally achieved it by finding a substitute for cigarettes, namely biscuits. I was a 15 to 20-a-day man. It was really hard at first, particularly when out at the pub or after a meal, but it’s possible to quit. Vaping is no different and, of course, it’s possible to quit if you are committed.

But alas, many just won’t. So, for their own good, the Government needs to legislate as Oz has done.

We live in a nanny state for our driving and other issues, so why not for something that it’s blindingly obvious now is harmful?

Glenn P





Many of us were horrified to see this terrible scourge grow so well, while the Government studiously ignored it.

If only they had taken action years ago - but they are not doing anything, even now.

Why is public health not important? Yet they waste a lot of their energy, time and billions of our money centralising things that do not need to be?

Stephen H





These products should be regulated immediately. I was a smoker for 40-odd years. I received a call from my doctor, stubbed my cigarette out and have never smoked again. Of course, it was hard, but I did it.

This “I can’t quit” [mentality] from kids is frankly ridiculous, but worse still are [those in] the anti-smoking lobby who seriously believe their own rhetoric that this is a way to get people to stop smoking. These kids would never have even started vaping if we had simply said no to these products in the first place.

Patrick F





Why is NZ always so sluggish and stupid about implementing sensible policy? Make vapes of any kind prescription-only. Follow Australia’s lead.

Sean P





The level of naivety in assuming that vaping wouldn’t appeal to young non-smokers astounds me. Tobacco has never been sold in shiny, well-lit shops as if it was expensive perfume in every shopping centre. Even my local dairy has a miniature vape store for the convenience of the addicted. Now, regulation is needed to reduce the level of the addictive substance (nicotine) and remove the disposable, seldom recycled components.

Kirstie P





No, it is not ‘impossible’ to stop vaping. If the vape products and shops suddenly disappeared, then people would stop. The real issues are money and health. Where is the money coming from to pay for it? If you end up sick because of vaping, you have to pay your own medical bills.

Unfortunately, this last one will never happen, as NZ is now too woke and too ‘kind’.

Tim T





In reply to Tim T: Yes, Tim. Time the NZ government forgot the “be kind” nonsense and used a little logic in their thinking. [They should] take a lesson from their Australian counterparts and ban these dangerous products. What started as a way to stop smoking has mutated to be a profit-making, dangerous recreational drug for impressionable youngsters. It’s really so easy - if it’s not available, these kids will have to go without.

Dell G





I hope this is not blamed on the Government, despite the fact that they have done nothing whatsoever to regulate the consumption of one of the most addictive substances in existence - nicotine.

I have seen videos posted on social media of parents giving a baby a vape! Yes, some people are that incredibly stupid. Because of this stupidity, these addictive substances need to be regulated.

Richard C

