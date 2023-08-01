Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Subscribers react to Sir Paul Adams’ take on poverty, homelessness and New Zealand’s growing social divide

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read
Sir Paul Adams at his home in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

Sir Paul Adams at his home in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

OPINION

Sir Paul Adams has built a reputation as a trail-blazing businessman, in the kiwifruit industry, land development and civic amenities but that’s only part of his story. Before the success and accolades, he was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times