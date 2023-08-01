Sir Paul Adams at his home in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

OPINION

Sir Paul Adams has built a reputation as a trail-blazing businessman, in the kiwifruit industry, land development and civic amenities but that’s only part of his story. Before the success and accolades, he was in the 1950s an underprivileged kid growing up in a working-class suburb in Wellington. It was a childhood shaped by a loving, supportive mother and a war-damaged sometimes violent father. As part of the Poverty in Paradise series on Tē Tuinga Whānau Support Services Trust, which he is the patron of, Adams talks exclusively to Carmen Hall about how those experiences have stayed with him and why he believes successive governments have failed struggling families and why well-off Kiwis should be doing more to help those in genuine need.

Read the full story: ‘Totally unacceptable’: Sir Paul Adams on poverty, homelessness and New Zealand’s growing social divide

Not enough attention is given to the amount of money donated by high-wealth individuals. Without it our health services and many others would suffer.

Be good to see a total. It may then become clear that many wealthy are not the baddies many would like them to be.

Kath H

What I got out of that article is hard work equals success.

And he never played the victim to get there.

Mark W

In reply to Mark W: And have compassion for those who can’t get out of poverty, but with help could.

Don M

His mother did a great job of bringing up the family by herself with none of the government handouts available today - yet the problems with dysfunctional families are hugely greater now than they were then. It would seem that throwing money at the problem isn’t the answer.

Graham A

In reply to Graham A: Agreed. His mother took responsibility for her children, worked hard and was a good example to them. I know others in similar situations whose children have done well in life. The Government has encouraged too much dependency on welfare and sapped people of their own resilience.

Sandra H

What’s ironic is that this wealth divide really opened up more than ever after six years under a left-wing “kind” government. It doesn’t matter what your ideology is, it can’t trump government incompetence and supporting people without making them accountable for outcomes.

Guy S

“The harder I worked, the luckier I got” and that sums up what Kiwis need to do irrespective of who is in charge of NZ. Mind you, Labour/Greens are creating a certain apathy in the country which I hope will not be repeated at all.

Richard Y

Education is a passport to a better life and of course by making good choices too, like staying out of drugs, etc. This has been highlighted by Sir Paul.

Countries that put education as a priority excel tremendously - for example, Singapore.

Through education, we will be able to produce a high economy.

Politicians should seriously find a way to get all children to attend school and learn. Stop experimenting for the sake of experimenting with numeracy, literacy and science curriculum.

Cindy S

All of us who are the same age as Sir Paul, realise that the NZ we grew up in as the best country in the world on all measures (health, education etc) is absolutely nothing like the NZ today.

From hero to zero.

Bruce C

