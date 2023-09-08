The International Monetary Fund predicts that next year, the New Zealand economy will have the second-lowest growth of any country. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The International Monetary Fund, in its latest Regional Economic Outlook, predicts that next year, the New Zealand economy will have the second-lowest growth of the 159 nations it surveys, with the only worse-off country being Equatorial Guinea, writes political commentator Richard Prebble in his latest column.

Thoughtful voters know campaign promises depend on the economy.

The IMF projections are a warning. The real issue in this election is, are we to be a nation that rewards hard work and personal responsibility, or a nation that rewards freeloading on the road to Equatorial Guinea?

I would really like the Nats or Act to provide a policy to reduce the number [of people] on “looking for work” [Jobseeker Support] or whatever its name is. Anyone [who’s been receiving it for more than] 12 months instantly has to apply for a strict unemployment benefit. Some may not make the cut - a staged reduction of numbers on this, routing benefit for everyone else. I’m sure there is something to reduce our appalling numbers at the country’s teat.

John H





In reply to John H: Most on the unemployment benefit are unemployable through drink and/or drugs. THC, the active ingredient in grass [marijuana], remains in the system for a long time.

Steve N





The current dire situation with our huge dysfunctional underclass is caused by the social welfare system, [rather than existing] in spite of it.

Now, three or four generations have no idea about working, training, upskilling, studying.

It’s hard to pull out of this mindset when there are no living examples of achievement in the family. Every government in power since the ‘70s is responsible for allowing the benefit system to develop into an easily accessed inter-generational lifestyle.

Kathryn D





In reply to Kathryn D: It’s not as easy to access as inter-generational wealth, which some believe makes them just all-around superior individuals.

If only we could put all babies naked, and colour-blind, at the same starting line. Give them all exactly the same opportunities or, indeed, disadvantages.

Then we’d really sort the wheat from the chaff.

Jod M





Richard’s 100 per cent correct - Labour is offering nothing that is effective or tangible.

Just a wishlist that everyone knows is never going to get past being just that.

In six years, they have demonstrated and achieved no better outcomes, nor have they improved the lives of the people of NZ. Just the opposite.

Tony P





The fact of the matter is that the Labour Party thrives on the support of those who are given benefits in times of adversity.

I have absolutely no issue with the payment of benefits to people in hardship. Unfortunately, Labour is feeding inter-generational dependency on welfare.

There appears no desire for the party to cull those who have never had a desire to earn an honest wage for an honest day’s work.

Labour continues to fund the welfare lifestyle. The issue stems from Labour drawing support from these voters.

Working For Families and other support payments are abused by many who are not deserving of them.

Any past attempts to wean people off the benefit culture will always be overturned by Labour governments.

I will never, ever support a Labour government, ever.

Ernest S

