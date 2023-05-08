Premium subscribers debate whether a move to Australia would be the right thing. Photo / Getty Images

More than 28,000 Kiwis have moved to Australia in a year - a net migration loss of 10,200 and the biggest exodus since 2014. The lure of higher wages, better job incentives and a generous superannuation scheme are major attractions. Combine these with a new direct pathway to citizenship, and wine corks are popping over the Tasman. Carmen Hall talks to New Zealanders who made the move across the ditch over the years about how their lives changed.

Read the full story: New Zealand to Australia: Kiwis enjoy more money and benefits across the ditch.

I bought my house in Cairns 30 years ago for cheap, when the Japanese economy crashed and those who had invested there gave their keys to the agencies and said ‘sell’.

After owning it for five years, an Aussie couple said, “Why not apply for dual citizenship, because having a property will give you a headstart?” I went to the Centrelink office (wrong department), but they were great and sorted it for me. Heard nothing for two years, then got paperwork to fill in during an amnesty period. End result, success. I only hope citizenship and dual citizenship are being played by the same rules.

David S





One thing Kiwis will find in Australia is that no one wears gang insignia in public.

NZ should take note: Australia has strong anti-consorting laws, which prohibit gang members from associating in public and being in groups of more than two.

Wearing a gang patch, which is so commonplace in NZ, would result in your instant arrest in Australia.

Unlike NZ, Australia puts a strong emphasis on using punishment as a deterrent. It does not have this ‘home detention’ farce for violent and serious offences.

Bruce C





I can’t see much changing over the new law change.

Over the years, there have been many times when people cried out that there would be a mass exodus.

There was some sort of fracas way back in the ‘70s when Muldoon made his famous “it will raise the IQ in both countries” comment.

But the stats don’t lie. It has barely changed since 2004. The amount of people living in Australia in 2021 is almost exactly the same as in 2011.

Many said they would leave if Labour were elected in 2020, but the numbers actually went down.

From my perspective, if people think New Zealand is a terrible place and are continually complaining about it, please go. Leave it to those who like it here. As Muldoon said, it will benefit both countries.

Ross W





If you are young, hard-working, law-abiding and aspirational, would you stay?

I hope [those people] do, at least until the outcome of [the election in] October is clear. Luxon/Act deserve a shot.

Mark C





Aussie is the place to go.

Immigrants who stay are brave people and will tackle the changes in lifestyle and the hardships that come with that.

Although Aussies look very similar to us, they in fact are quite different.

Financially and emotionally, moving to Oz is a no-brainer, and we are in the process of moving as it has much more potential and [will be more] rewarding than here.

Although we have done very well here, the Ardern Government has ruined our country and it will take years to fix, so we will move our hard-earned wealth to Aussie, which is welcoming us with open arms.

Mark I





For multiple reasons, since the ‘80s, Australia has surged ahead of NZ.

This is evidenced in all measures of quality of life. The article highlights this pull and how average Kiwis with a work ethic and motivation see no future here, while they’ll prosper in Australia.

The failings of infrastructure, roads, trains and ferry services here highlight an example of prioritising MMP governance ideology over fundamental requirements that support productivity-driven increases in standards of living.

John H





