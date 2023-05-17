AI is likely to have significant impacts in the employment and business space, both positive and negative. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

The economic impact of artificial intelligence could be viewed positively until “we’ve got lawyers lining up at Work and Income”, the boss of an AI start-up company believes. Tim Boyne’s company SmartSpace.ai aims to provide tools for businesses to harness the power of AI and revolutionise the way they use data. In his view, digital and knowledge-based industries such as web design, law, accounting, architecture and marketing agencies would cease to provide enough value to stay viable if they did not find new models.

Read the full story here: ‘Lawyers lining up at Work and Income’: Is AI a threat to the legal sector?

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

Lining up at Work and Income? Must be a short line. In the meantime try the meat industry or horticulture, the list goes on

Steve K

It’ll take two to five years for currently inaccurate results to get tidied up within Chat GPT but as lawyers charge through the nose for some very basic services I would be pleased to see a drop in price coming.

Elsa O

Pity AI was not available some years ago. Instead of lawyers getting rich on my money I might still have some of it?

Colin B

I think it’s the kiss of death for lawyers and doctors who are in visual cognitive or highly specialised cognitive disciplines.

Andrew M

Lining up at Work and Income? How many in that line? The research currently done by junior legal staff may well be achieved by AI, but we are a long way off replacing lawyers with AI. It’s a bit like googling points of law and deciding you don’t need representation as a result. Good luck with that.

Kim B

Honestly, I wouldn’t panic just yet.

I am a registered health practitioner, and I also have a very technical, very complex hobby that has very clear-cut “right” and “wrong” answers.

I’ve been playing with AI tools over past week or two because I was curious to see how they do in these two fields. And in almost every query, the tools have been tragically, hilariously, comically wrong.

It’s not just that they make rookie errors with diagnoses and opinions and finding facts. They’re terrible at that. But they also just flat-out make stuff up. It’s called hallucination and it’s often really funny.

I’m not saying that they won’t get better. But I am saying that if you are good at your job and know what you are talking about, you have nothing to fear.

Michael M

No. As long as they are prudent, honest and good at their job, they will not be affected. True of most occupations.

Mark C

Some countries are already using AI for loan processing/ approvals. AI can mine personal financial data to approve/disapprove loans within minutes doing away with using a loan officer.

AI is also being used in medicine/medical care through the use of machine learning to search and compare medical data to improve patient outcomes/experience.

Hopefully, we can see some good coming out of AI so that products and services become more affordable and improve the delivery time.

Albert C

A person in a legal dispute who does not employ a lawyer will lose to the other party who does.

Kenneth S

It is more important that good legal advice is available to everyone who needs it rather than lawyers having a good hourly rate.

The sheer number of bright people entering the legal profession and often producing very little is a clear barrier to productivity

Welly G

You have to ask why you think they’re producing very little. Perhaps it is the profession’s barriers to entry and practice in their own right which is thwarting production? Perhaps it is the odd skin-flint employee paying their new employees $50,000, well below the living wage, well below the average for a junior criminal lawyer and paying the law clerks the same ... equity theory perhaps has more to do with lack of productivity than the bright minds.

Jenny M





Republished comments may be edited at the editor’s discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinions based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers are given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz.