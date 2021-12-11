The Premium Debate: Subscriber views on dogs on beaches on bayofplentytimes.co.nz

John Adshead wants the council to consider requiring dogs to be leashed on beaches for a designated period each day. Photo / George Novak

Unfortunately, it's not just on the beach at the Mount that some dog owners are irresponsible. I work in retail and a number of owners think it's ok to bring their dog into the shop, most not on a leash. Not everyone likes dogs especially small children, I've had children terrified, dog owner either ignores the problem or says "he won't hurt you".

- Kevin J

Dogs have been biting humans for over 100,000 years without the world exploding into a million pieces. People still love them and put them down when one of them crosses the line. Why make more silly laws? Just them let be what they are.

- David B

I was walking on Pāpāmoa Coast Beach last year and was slammed to the ground from behind in what felt like a rugby tackle. It was a playful but large dog. The owners didn't care at all. There was no apology and after asking them to put the dog on a lead, I was ignored. Eight weeks later I was still having physiotherapy for whiplash. I am very wary now and constantly look around to make sure there are no large unleashed dogs on the beach.

- Kathy H

Most dog owners want the best for their dogs and for other people they meet on the streets or beaches. The owner knows and loves the animal and may not realise that people they meet do not know what the animal might do to them. It can be hugely stressful to others when a dog runs at them, even in play. It's not acceptable for a person to run towards another person shouting and possibly knocking them over. We don't allow children to do this either - so come on dog owners - keep your dog under control.

- Steve M

We walk our dog off-leash every day on the Mount beach and yes there are some dogs whose owners need training but by and large, the dog-owning community is respectful of what their pets do and it would be a real shame to restrict dogs getting the off-leash exercise they need.

- Mark V

I walk on the beach every day - 90 minutes in the morning and 90 minutes in the evening. I have never once been bowled or accosted by a dog that I didn't like.

- Gib B

I agree time limits mean different groups can enjoy the beach. In Auckland after daylight saving finishes, dogs must not be on the beach between 10am and 5pm. As responsible dog owners, we exercise our dog within those times.

- Peter S

I walk the beach most mornings and there are very few days when there aren't dogs running free. I have no problem with them if they're under control but frankly I'm damned sick of dog owners who just let their dogs run everywhere and especially through the sand dunes. So disrespectful - local people including school kids spend a lot of time planting out the dunes to help with beach erosion.

- Nikki S

Most of the worse offenders are human. Dogs are entitled every much as us to enjoy running in the sea and having a great time.

- Alistair R

My son was afraid of dogs for years after having one jump up at him when down the beach and I regularly have dogs come up to me when walking on the beach. When I go for my morning swim I put my towel in a plastic bag after having free-running dogs pee on it (happened again 2 weeks ago).

- Robin F

No dogs on beaches full stop. I'm sick of our beach visits interrupted by dogs harassing my kids, it has to stop.

- Jason G

I've had several dogs go for me at the beach, when all you're wearing is togs you're pretty vulnerable to a dog.

- Robert H

There are hundreds of people who walk their dogs regularly on the Mount beach - in fact during the winter months more dogs and walkers than those without dogs. And the dogs and owners socialise with virtually no unpleasantness. It is just one of the many delights of our wonderful beach. But there will always be those wanting change for whatever reason. It is a big beach that already has designated areas. Perhaps some of the dog lead requirement areas could be extended over the busy summer period but apart from that, I believe a big majority of locals like it just the way it is.

-Trevor B

Let's get behind this and ban the dogs unless on-leash at all times on Mount beach to end of Pāpāmoa beach.

- Robyn C

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.