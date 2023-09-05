The Premium Debate: Online subscribers react to Liam Dann’s take on tax policies

New Zealand desperately needs sensible long-term economic policies. The trouble for Chris Hipkins (left) and Christopher Luxon is that sensible long-term thinking doesn't win elections, writes Liam Dann.

Tax cuts are a terrible idea until we have declared victory over inflation and shored up the Crown accounts against the risk of another external shock, writes political commentator Liam Dann.

“Given the fairly sizeable odds the current situation in China might be that external shock, both parties should be very focused on a post-pandemic tidy-up of government spending.

I’m not against using tax (or the removal of it) to shape economic behaviour when it is well-targeted.

To me, targeted tax relief – if we are sure we can afford it – would be directed to business.

If we were serious about setting this economy up for future growth, we’d be looking at more substantive tax breaks for companies investing in new technology and R&D.”

National may be wrong about the tax revenue on foreign house purchases - or not.

But in terms of the policy and its impact on funding tax cuts, it’s insignificant. The Government is spending about $70 billion more per year now than it was in 2017.

Claw back 1 per cent of that extra spend and the tax on foreign house sales is not needed.

National’s bribes to the landlord classes are misguided, unnecessary - simply buying votes.

Both major parties are missing the point Liam made so well.

These bribes won’t increase productivity and wealth. We need decent policy that encourages domestic saving and investment (in things other than housing).

The major parties are fiddling while New Zealand burns.

Maybe an honest party that says ‘we cannot afford to buy your vote’ is who we should vote for. Are there any out there?

Grant O





The first thing to do is to follow our European cousins and accept that impoverishing ourselves in pursuit of random net-zero goals will not, in any way, be helpful.

Marcus A





Labour have dragged New Zealand down in a race to the bottom, economically. Would you want a government with that record dealing with any problems relating from China’s slowdown?

Julia K





I’m wondering if National is using their current strategy of tax cuts to win voters and, hopefully, the election.

Once in, they will put the plan on hold, tighten the economic belt, so to speak, and get our finances back in the black.

I, for one, wouldn’t begrudge them doing this - in fact, I hope it is what they are planning. Anything to get the current lot out.

Manda D





Labour should be more financially prudent/literate, if they truly understand financial realities and what is happening around the world, by spending wisely/responsibly to produce better outcomes with tangible values, and saving some money for the rainy days instead of piling on huge debts.

Albert C





Selling our precious land and buildings overseas is no solution.

Who was silly enough to sign an agreement that barred people from China from paying a tax to do that, when we cannot even buy theirs at any price?

Stripping the tax breaks from so-called charities would have been a lot better, but Luxon would be the last to do that.

Stephen H





National need to do whatever they can to get in and then cut out the enormous amount of waste that has accumulated in six years.

Just hopefully, NZ First won’t be part of the picture, or they’ll try put a brake on it and claim it as a victory.

Colin P

