Restaurant owner Deepak Kundal (left), who owns six Rotorua hospitality businesses relying on overseas workers to fill job vacancies, is concerned the skilled migrant visa changes are "unjustifiable" and "ridiculous" and will make working in New Zealand "unappealing" for migrants. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bay of Plenty businesses reliant on overseas workers say recent skilled migrant visa changes are “unjustifiable” and “ridiculous” as they struggle to fill vacancies.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment says the Government wants to ensure employers are offering “attractive” wages, conditions and training opportunities to New Zealanders before looking to hire migrants.

But it’s believed the changes will potentially have a negative impact on the hospitality sector, with some questioning why anyone would want to come to New Zealand for work.

Read the full story: Migrant visa and Accredited Employer Work Visa are ‘ridiculous’, Rotorua businesses say.

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

Has anyone tried to find an open cafe or restaurant during a long weekend recently? Most are closed in provincial cities at least, simply because it is too expensive to open. It is beginning to feel like we have gone into a time warp and it is the 1950s again.

As an American tourist once said: “I visited NZ once, but it was closed.”

Thanks Labour/Greens, you have really managed to turn the clock back 70 years. God only knows what they would achieve given another three years.

Rowan K





The Government are absolutely clueless and out of their depth on immigration.

The minimum hourly rate set by them to recruit someone is not a viable option for many in hospitality.

Really - how much do you want to pay for a cup of coffee or a meal out?

Tony P

Allowing people to immigrate to work in hospitality makes no sense at all. We are short of housing, transport infrastructure and health infrastructure, schools and the police are overworked and courts are overloaded.

Until we address our low productivity, welfare dependency and chronic bureaucracy, more people will just make it all so much worse.

Sure, ramp up pressure to reduce the pressures of endless compliance, but the last million migrants haven’t solved our labour shortages - why would anyone expect a million more would create a different outcome?

John B





It seems to be a universal problem around the world these days.

Even where I live in China, talent targeting [requires] a minimum of degree-level now.

They are looking for scientists and tech engineers of every kind to help in aviation, bio, military, space - oh, and entrepreneurs. Elon Musk is particularly welcome.

AI is the current drive, now that they’ve essentially won the battle for EV supremacy.

NZ has more “modest” goals. We’re short of chefs...

Marcus H





If a migrant is still with the same employer a couple of years later and has had a pay rise, provided they don’t “jump out” [with regard to] some other issue… Give them residency. Let employers be the judge.

Jodi O

Republished comments may be edited at the editor’s discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

- Letters should not exceed 200 words.

- They should be opinions based on facts or current events.

- If possible, please email.

- No noms-de-plume.

- Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

- Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

- Local letter writers given preference.

- Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

- Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

- The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz.