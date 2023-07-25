Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Developer labels Tauriko West woes ‘madness’

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read
Classic Group director Peter Cooney at Tauriko West. Photo / NZME

Classic Group director Peter Cooney at Tauriko West. Photo / NZME

OPINION

One of Tauranga’s largest prioritised areas for housing growth is trapped in “the ultimate catch-22″, unable to deliver the number of homes as planned until local roading infrastructure is upgraded 27 years from now.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times