Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Banning disposable vapes ‘a good start’

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read
Vaping is growing in popularity among young people. Photo / 123RF

Vaping is growing in popularity among young people. Photo / 123RF

Opinion

The owner of a ram-raided vape shop believes more attacks will happen to fuel a future black market as the Government cracks down on cheap disposable vapes.

However, health officials say the risk of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times