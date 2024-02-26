The latest cricket action from Baywide and Western Bay competitions

Tai Bridgman-Raison top scored with 26 in Te Puke's win over Cadets.

Te Puke surged to a share of the lead in the Versatile Williams Cup after defeating Cadets in an encounter that lasted just a total of 45 of the regulation 50 overs per side.

Cadets won the toss and elected to bat at home at Tauranga Domain. Te Puke recent recruit, Harsh Patel, removed the Cadets’ top order with the hosts in all sorts of trouble at four down with just 31 runs on the board.

Blake Pentecost and Ollie Curtis, who top scored with 17 runs, restored some respectability before the last four batters fell for 11 runs, as the home side were skittled for 83.

Te Puke wasted little time in reaching the target, losing just three wickets, in the 17th over. Tai Bridgman-Raison was the best of the visitors’ batting attack with 26 from 24 balls.

Greerton joined Te Puke at the top of the standings after a hard-fought four-wicket victory over Geyser City in Rotorua.

Pāpāmoa moved into third spot with their fourth victory of the Williams Cup campaign, defeating Tauranga Boys’ College.

Stu Farquhar and Nikhil Vishwanath put together a winning partnership of 76 runs, with Farquhar in dominant form, belting 76 from 86 balls. Pāpāmoa posted 266 for the loss of nine wickets with Tauranga Boys’ mentor Scott Curtis taking three wickets.

Tauranga Boys’ opener, Sebastian Heath, was in good form in top scoring with 47 runs, while Billy Ramsden and Bryn Roberton both reached the 30s.

The Pāpāmoa bowlers prevailed in the 41st over, with Tauranga Boys’ College removed for 165, to give Pāpāmoa a 101 run win. Paul Inglis was the pick of the winning side’s bowlers with three wickets at a cost of 27 runs.

In Western Bay of Plenty Cricket Association division one action, or rather inaction, Te Puke were denied a shot at winning the Don Warner challenge trophy when the game against Cadets was abandoned due to a wet pitch.

In division two Sher E Punjab Te Puke, could only rue letting United Indians steal victory from them, after having their opponents at 7/53. Enter Vinod Sharma, batting at nine, who turned the game on its head.

Sharma defied everything the Sher E Punjab bowlers could fire at him, to belt an unbeaten 105 at a little less than a run a ball. Five fours and eight sixes accompanied his century of blows.

With the last United Indians batsman Sahib Singh, who hit 38 not out, the pair created a last wicket 131-run partnership.

The Te Puke team made a determined attempt at victory. losing their first wicket with 88 runs. but some resolute United Indians bowling saw them post an extremely hard-fought four-run win.

Results

BOPCA Versatile Williams Cup

Element IMF Cadets 83 (Mikaere Leef 3/6, Harsh Patel 3/17) lost to Flying Mullet Te Puke 86/3 (Tai Bridgman-Raison 26; Cameron Murray 3/27)

Craigs Geyser City 131 (Tom MacRury 4/24) lost to Eves Realty Greerton (Anish Desai 44, Charles Williams 33)

Pāpāmoa 266/9 (Stu Farquhar 76, Nikhil Vishwanath 43, Andrew Goldsmith 34; Scott Curtis 3/43) defeated Craigs Tauranga Boys’ College 165 (Seb Heath 47, Bryn Roberton 37, Billy Ramsden 34; Paul Inglis 3/27)

Bond and Co Mount Maunganui vs Generation Homes Lake Taupo — abandoned due to wet wicket.

Central Indians the bye.

Points Table (Provisional) : Te Puke 31, Greerton 31, Pāpāmoa 26, Mount Maunganui 25, Lake Taupo 20, Cadets 17, Geyser City 15, Central Indians 12, Tauranga Boys’ College 5.

WBOPCA

Classic Builders Division One

Pāpāmoa 218 (Scott Finlayson 72, Josh Short 64; Mana Takhar 3/35, Karl Friend 3/43) defeated Mount Maunganui 185 (Jonathan Brewis 32; Aaron About 3/16, Cameron Valesi 3/21)

Katikati 174 (Braden Brewer 36; Yogesh Yogi 3/20, Varinder Sandhu 3/47) defeated Baaj Sports 153 (Varinder Sandhu 32; Jacob Morton 3/22)

United Indians 175 (Amritpal Singh 59; Lakesh Gahla 3/30) defeated Hawks 155 (Khush Randhawa 38; Mandeep Singh 4/28, SD Sidhu 3/30)

Te Puke vs Cadets — abandoned due to a wet pitch.

Classic Builders Division Two

Cadets 182/6 (Pierre Botha 52no, Daniel Hall 40) lost to Tauranga Boys’ College 186/6 (Sam Cross 68, Reuben Carter 49, Reuben Swanepoel 43; Pierre Botha 4/18)

Falcons 239/9 (Abhi Sood 65, Tarun Triklani 59; Rahul Rajakumaran 4/40) defeated Bay Blasters 229 (Rahul Rajakumaran 53no, Mithun Thomas 39)

United Indians 227/9 (Vinod Sharma 105no, Sahib Singh 38no; Gagandeep Singh 3/27, Gurjant Singh 3/27) defeated Sher E Punjab Te Puke 223 (Gurpreet Padda 76, Bivek Singh 36; Narinder Singh 4/24)

Greerton 134 lost to Baaj Sports 138/3

Classic Builders Division Three

Mount Maunganui2 173/9 (Tommy Vyver 41; Kody Irwin 4/21) lost to Tauranga Boys’ College White 170/0 (Chanul Walisundra 73no, Joseph Carter 71no)

Aquinas College 157 (Rico Adsett 65, Brayden Stewart 3/18) defeated Tauranga Boys’ College Blue 134/9 (Aarish Aryal 36; Levi O’Hara 3/18)

Pāpāmoa 190/7 (Tony Biesiek 33, Nitin Bindal 31; Carl Redshaw 3/42) lost to Mount Maunganui 191/5 (Jason Luke 42, Steve Robinson 34no, Mark Livingstone 34; Rob Inglis 3/25)

Grasshoppers 84 (Darryl Morrison 4/35, Pankaj 3/1) lost to Albion 85/5

Classic Builders Division Four

Cadets 166 Joshua Peterson-Guy 49; Naseeb Kumar 4/17) lost to United Indians 170/6 (Naseeb Kumar 54no, Gurpreet Singh 46; Will Morris 3/27)

Bay Blasters 126 (Caleb Logan 3/25) lost to Greerton 130/4

Baaj Sports 264/7 (Vishal Garg 93, Rambo Singh 55, German Bhullar 46; Miller Jackson 3/38) defeated Katikati 136 (R Singh 4/29)

Baaj Sports2 191 (Chamkar Singh 50, Reham Sekhon 35; Prajwol Karki 4/41) defeated Danphe CC 176 (Madan Sapkota 40; Prejot Singh 4/32, R Sekhon 3/38)



