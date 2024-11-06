The home where sustainable gardening is practised ‘in spades’

Visitors to Ryan’s garden can also view works by artist Tony Barnett of Coppa Poppa.

Festival director Marc Anderson said in the media release that the popular biennial festival promised to be “a pleaser” and that there would be plenty of “wow” for art and garden lovers alike.

He said a mix of planting themes would be showcased, with gardens ranging from rural and rambling to urban and compact, producing both edibles and non-edibles. Old favourites were returning, as were a “healthy number” of gardens new to the festival.

There will be more than 60 gardens in a trail of 79 garden and art stops, and about 80 artists are taking part in the festival. Artists will be displaying their works in various gardens and galleries.

An art work by Mount Maunganui artist Shona Moller.

Anderson said there would be something to please everyone, from gardens incorporating a maple walk, hornbeam hedging, a kowhai grove and redwood forest, to a flower and food farm, a subtropical hideaway, a community garden, a seaside plot, a chef’s garden and many where blooms were the focus.

Putting their best face forward at festival time will be herbaceous borders, wildflowers, perennials, rose gardens, native and exotic planting, and vege plots, Anderson said, and some had embraced geographical/period themes such as the Japanese and Italian Renaissance gardens.

There were gardens with specific details to look out for, such as one with a waterfall, another with a wee winery, and one with a century-old oak tree.

Anderson said some of the gardens were as enchanting as their names, with examples including a garden named Tui Hideaway, one called The Owlery, and another that delivered on its Piwakawaka Paradise name thanks to its freshwater wetland.

An artwork by Tauranga artist Isaac Weston.

The Elms, one of New Zealand’s oldest historic sites, will be open for the festival.

There would also be many learning opportunities, the media release said.

These included a primary school garden with a focus on compost, worm farms, butterflies, and edibles, and another garden with an opportunity to partake in a guided nature walk with The Bug Man Ruud Kleinpaste.

Festival gardener Geoff Brunsden, who is passionate about bumblebees, will share his knowledge on the environmental importance of bumblebees daily at 10.30pm and 2.30pm.

Festival-goers can learn about topics like waste minimisation and backyard pests, predators and the traps recommended by those aspiring to achieve a predator-free environment.

Some of those learning opportunities will be part of Bloom in the Bay, based at the festival hub on The Strand.

Bloom in the Bay will incorporate displays by floral artists like Ryan, landscape gardeners, exhibitors, live music, food and beverages, a festival gallery and a wellbeing zone.

New participants will include a tattooist, a sauna operator, musicians, and tai chi, yoga, and reiki practitioners. There will also be a “spectacular” outdoor long lunch along the waterfront.

Festival passes cost $45 for one day, or $80 for a multi-day ticket. See www.gardenandartfestival for ticketing information.












