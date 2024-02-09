So many questions ...

Is this toilet humour?

Or perhaps it’s a deadpan joke.

This is the latest photograph sent to Te Puke Times by the Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s Community Archives team.

It was found in an album and captioned “outside Manson’s Butchery back service lane”.

The location appears to be the entrance to what is now the Countdown carpark off Boucher Ave.

The full picture.

Community heritage services co-ordinator Sandra Haigh admits she’s not exactly flush with information - and would like readers who might have any ideas about how the painted porcelain ended up where it did to get in touch.

She says judging by other photos in the album, the picture would have been taken in the late 1970s or early 1980s.

■ This photograph has been supplied by Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s Community Archives team. Information accompanying the photograph is, to the best of the team’s knowledge, accurate. However, it may well be that there are inadvertent omissions or errors and anyone who might be in possession of more information is welcome to send details to news@tepuketimes.co.nz