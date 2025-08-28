Advertisement
The Great NZ Road Trip: Opito Bay Salt Co owners trade Auckland life for coastal business

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
5 mins to read

Opito Bay Salt Co. co-founders Perry Cornish and Erin Mone.

When Erin Mone returned from a girls’ weekend, she bought partner Perry Cornish some artisan sea salt as a present.

A bottle of wine later, the Auckland couple decided to make sea salt the next time they were at Cornish’s bach in Coromandel’s Ōpito Bay.

What followed were the makings

