The Daily Charitable Trust general manager Chrissi Robinson with her Kiwibank Local Hero medal.

All bar four of the schools in the wider Te Puke area are part of the Government’s Healthy School Lunches programme.

All students in the schools covered by the programme receive a free healthy lunch on school days, provided under contract by The Daily Charitable Trust.

But the trust goes beyond the requirements of the contract and provides an additional 200 school lunches daily that are delivered to the four schools which are not part of the programme - Te Ranga, Fairhaven, Pongakawa and Paengaroa Schools.

The trust is looking to ensure it can continue with that provision and has launched “Become A Lunchbox Legend”, a campaign to help achieve that.

“Because our community is so diverse, there are still students in those [four] schools that need that support to get their full day of learning,” says general manager Chrissi Robinson.

Chrissi says the campaign comes at a time of rising food prices.

“It’s really about reaching out for some support from the community, and we wanted to make it a way that people can contribute small amounts or large amounts that suit their circumstances.”

People can donate as little as $4.80, to provide one school lunch, or as much as $960, which is enough to cover one student’s lunches for a year.

“And there are various steps in between.”

She says the donations will cover primarily ingredients and packaging, but some will go towards the operational costs associated with the additional 200 lunches, such as delivery.

“We can cover lots of things through having the Government contract - we can cover the lease and the power, but there are some extra costs associated with these ones. Mainly, it’s ingredients.”

Principals at the schools that receive the lunches talk about students having a greater ability to concentrate and learn, the meals having a positive impact on behaviour and students having more motivation.

All lunches include a healthy hot or cold meal served with a side of fruit.

“We have worked really closely with our schools to make sure the food is what our students are happy to eat, but it still meets all the nutritional requirements.”

There is also a strong focus on minimising waste.

“Any meals that aren’t eaten, we go ‘round and collect and take them to community providers. Kids sometimes take things home for siblings, or if there might not be a dinner.

“We work really hard [on minimising waste], and one of the spaces we are moving into is [reducing] our [waste regarding] packaging. We also do quite a bit of food recovery and rescue.”

The programme has been running for three years.

“When I look at what the students eat now, I would never have thought they would make that journey. It has really changed the way our young people eat and what’s seen as acceptable food for them.”

Chrissi says she would love to ultimately be able to provide a meal for every student at every school.

At the funded schools, the fact that every student is fed brings additional advantages.

“Not every kid in school financially needs a lunch, but the fact that they are all eating a great nutritional lunch together is the outcome - there’s no stigma and it’s all nutritional.”

There are various ways for people to donate, with details available on the trust’s website.

A successful start to the campaign would see a build-up of funds to meet the initial costs that will come before the ministry’s first payment next year.

Kiwibank Local Hero

Chrissi was recently named as one of 100 recipients of Kiwibank Local Hero medal.

Kiwibank’s search defined local heroes as “individuals who have made a positive difference in their corner of Aotearoa”.

She says she feels really honoured to receive the medal.

“But it’s actually the town that’s amazing, and I get to work with people all the time who always go above and beyond to do things for the town. I’ve been singled out, but I have accepted it on behalf of all those other people.”

The citation says Chrissi’s “ongoing community service is nothing short of remarkable”.

The 100 Local Hero medallists will be whittled down to 10 semifinalists by mid-January, then a top three will be announced as finalists and one will be awarded the 2024 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year title in March.