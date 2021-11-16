The 90% Project: Bay of Plenty District Health Board running pop-up vaccination clinics

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain. Video / Paul Slater

Pāpāmoa tradies yet to get vaccinated or due to receive their second jab are the targets of a pop-up clinic in the suburb's industrial area on Friday.

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board has been reaching out to organisations since mid-October to offer education, and vaccinations for staff onsite.

As of Wednesday last week, six onsite workplace clinics had been held with a further four before the end of the week, including a tradies breakfast clinic outside Carters on Birch Ave.

On Friday, another pop-up clinic is taking place between 11am and 2pm at Venture Developments on Ashley Place, Pāpāmoa.

Not only is the clinic for Venture Development staff but other people in the Pāpāmoa industrial area.

Venture Developments health and safety manager Kevin Webb said they asked the central Government to plan an onsite vaccination event earlier in the year but instead, they focused on the wider rollout first.

"Bay of Plenty District Health Board reached out a couple of weeks ago and asked if we'd be keen and we were," he said.

"We've got a lot of people that work for us and through other vaccinations we do like the flu jabs we do every year ... most of us don't really go out of our way to get stuff done. That was one of the reasons [we decided to do this]."

The impact of Covid-19 on the construction industry affected supply issues for materials and meant Waikato-based workers couldn't visit Bay of Plenty sites while the region was in alert level 3, Webb said.

"It's affected our ability to complete houses."

Waikato moved from level 3 to 2 overnight.

Webb had worked up flyers about the event and planned to distribute them in the area overnight Tuesday.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board Covid programme operations manager Brent Gilbert de Rios said it wanted to offer easy opportunities to get the vaccine because it protected people from Covid-19.

"Convenience and accessibility are key to this, so residents will continue to see our teams and partner providers out and about in the community delivering pop-up clinics at workplaces, supermarkets, community centres and sports grounds," he said.

"Anywhere our community is, we want to be. We're taking the vaccine to the people.

"The Bay's business sector has got in behind the district's Covid-19 vaccine rollout and we're grateful for the support."

It comes after two new cases of Covid-19 were announced in the neighbouring Lakes District Health Board area, both of which were in Taupō. There are now six cases of the virus in Taupō and two in Rotorua. There were no cases in the Bay of Plenty DHB area.