Swamp foxes head for the tryline, Calum Wood with ball in hand.

The Thames Valley Heartland rugby squad for 2023 has been named.

The Swamp Foxes’ first competition game is away against Whanganui on August 12, with a pre-season hit-out against the NZ Harlequins this Saturday at 2.30pm at Paeroa Domain.

Forwards

Brooklin Toia (Paeroa), Tyrell Kopua* (Cobras), Tyler Relph (Mercury Bay), Jahvani Lolesi* (Cobras), Jacon Janson* (Whangamatā), Nic Souchon* (Paeroa), Cameron Dromgool (Cobras), Luke McDuff* (Hauraki North), Mosese Halahuni* (Paeroa), Tim Erceg (Waihou), Dylan Horne* (Waihi Athletic), Guto Davies* (Hauraki North), Richard Rosewarne* (Hauraki North).

Backs

Leroy Neels (Cobras), Jake O’Connor* (Waihou), Sam McCahon (Waihou), Taimua Malielegaoi* (Hauraki North), Dane Mathew* (Mercury Bay), Harry Lafituanai (Waihou), Ethan Dromgool (Cobras), Calum Wood (Waihou), Fletcher Morgan* (Waihi Athletic), Patrick Faapale* (Hauraki North), Coel Kerr* (Paeroa), Christian Rosewarne* (Hauraki North), Hendrix Beazley* (Paeroa).

*Denotes new cap

Loan and Origin players are to be added.

Apprentices: Josh Barker (Hauraki North), Bryson Williams (Paeroa), Hayden Mulgrew (Waihou), Devyn Sheehan (Waihou).

Not available for selection: Connor McVerry, Ben Stephens, Zac Stephens, Telly Hemopo, Zach Clarke, Patrick Aislabie, Ryan Leopold, Luke Gilbert, Fred Kei, Tiaontin Raoren, Finn McCall, Rikki Sherrock.