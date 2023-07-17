Thames Valley Club Rugby: Whangamatā take home the Senior A prize

Whangamatā have clinched the Thames Valley Senior A championship. Photo / Bart's Rugby Photography

In the Thames Valley Senior A club rugby final, the Whangamatā Red ‘n’ Whites dragged themselves up from a seemingly impossible early 0-17 deficit to overwhelm Hauraki North 33-20 and take home the trophy for 2023.

Dropped passes, unnecessary penalties and slow passing were all features of Whangamatā’s lacklustre display in the first 30 minutes. Hauraki North Blue Bulls were well in control, dominating play and territory, and two converted tries and a penalty had Hauraki easily in control 17-0.

With nearly half of the game completed, Whangamatā supporters were worried. However, two solid penalties by Sean Cullen closed the gap to 17-6 at halftime.

Whangamatā knew that whoever scored first in the second spell would have early dominance, and only three minutes into the second half, lock Chris Tuilotolava dotted down under the posts for the team’s first try.

Cullen routinely converted, and then gangly Irish lock Finn McCall brilliantly intercepted a ballooning Hauraki pass to bolt away for Whangamatā’s second try at the game’s turning point.

The conversion was successful and Whangamatā nudged ahead with 20 unanswered points. There was still life in the Hauraki side, and they kicked a penalty to level the score 20-20. But the Whangamatā side took their effort up a level and repeatedly drove towards the try line.

The Hauraki defence cracked, and hard-working Whangamatā hooker Jacob Janson barrelled over. Cullen maintained his perfect kicking record to have Whangamatā ahead 27-20. This was a significant lead as the tiring Hauraki side needed to score a converted try to level the scores.

A Hauraki player was then sin-binned for the last 10 minutes of the game. Whangamatā were well in control and Cullen kicked two more penalties to give them the Senior A title 33-20.

A magnificent game of rugby and an amazing transformation by the initially insipid Whangamatā side. They faced the challenge and emerged worthy champions.

Thanks were given to the match officials, referee Nico Fox and assistant referees Dali Tui and Aaron Miller.

In the Senior B competition, Coromandel tipped Tairua 12-9.

Provincial rugby is next up, with Thames Valley aka Swamp Foxes in a training camp at Whangamatā on 22 July. Then pre-season games versus Waikato B at Paeroa on July 29 and against North Harbour B at Waitakaruru on August 5.