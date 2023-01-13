Thames police race boy to hospital after allergic reaction

Thames police raced a boy to hospital as he suffered an allergic reaction last night after an officer pulled a speeding car over and heard the boy needed medical attention. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Thames police raced a boy to hospital as he suffered an allergic reaction after an officer pulled a speeding car over and heard the boy needed medical attention.

Acting Senior Sergeant Lyall Randell pulled a speeding car over south of Turua about 9.30pm yesterday.

The driver explained the situation.

“A boy in the car was suffering an anaphylactic reaction from something he’d eaten. His lip was swollen and he needed medical attention.”

The family and Randell agreed “the best option” was to take the boy and his mother to Thames Hospital in the police car.

“We arrived safely at the hospital where the child received the necessary medical attention.”

Randell said he “thought something was amiss because the vehicle had its hazard lights on” when he spotted the car.

A spokesperson for police said they were pleased to have helped the boy but asked people to call 111 if they needed help with a medical emergency.







