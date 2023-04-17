Thames Music Group presents the Thames Citizens' Band.

The latest free Friday Lunchtime concert presented by Thames Music Group features the Thames Citizens’ Band directed by Linden Moyle who play on Friday, April 28 at St George’s Church in Thames.

The show kicks off at 12.15pm and a koha is welcomed. After the concert, enjoy tasty hot soup and a bun for $5.

Conductor Linden Moyle writes: “Thames Citizens’ Band is 153 Years old. Although no current member is 153 years old, Bill Rolfe at 90 comes closest to that.

“Our weekly joy is banding together to hear how our individual, apparently meaningless part becomes music. You can’t have harmony by yourself!

“We all differ in age, genre preference, ability, and experience but we create whole that is greater than the sum of its parts. Our music is as varied as the band players.”

The Details

What: Thames Citizens’ Band directed by Linden Moyle.

When: Friday, April 28 at 12.15pm.

Where: St George’s Anglican Church Thames.