The two declared candidates for Thames-Coromandel district mayor: John Freer, left, and Len Salt. Photos / Talia Parker

While official nominations for the Thames-Coromandel District Council election don't open until July 15, two candidates have thrown their hats in the ring.

Two men from across the district have declared they will be running in the election, and both say the local council needs a shake-up.

Candidate Len Salt of Whitianga says he would make "major changes in the way that things are done".

Salt ran for mayor in the last election in 2019, losing to incumbent Sandra Goudie.

Goudie will not be running for re-election this year.

Salt said he ran "without expecting to win, to be honest, but [because] we need to have a debate about the issues - and by putting my hand up, we got that debate going".

Salt formed the Whitianga Residents and Ratepayers Association in response to the 2019-2020 drought, to address local issues and liaise with local government.

He felt there was a "lack of forward vision" in local government, particularly in terms of infrastructure.

"There was not enough in the way of creative and innovative solutions, modern solutions to solve the problems," Salt said.

"I've been to all of the community board meetings right across the district and [am] really getting to know what was needed."

Current councillor and deputy mayoral candidate Terry Walker (left) with his mayoral candidate Len Salt. Photo / Talia Parker

Also running for mayor is John Freer of Onemana, who says he thinks "significant changes are required at the local government level".

"We live in one of the most beautiful parts of the world, and it really concerns me around whether we continue to achieve that," Freer said.

A senior journalist in Australia with News Limited, Freer has also been a senior manager at Air New Zealand.

Mayoral candidate John Freer. Photo / Talia Parker

"I've got a pretty wide knowledge," Freer said.

He said living in Onemana and working in Thames has given him "a very good, clear understanding of the entire region".

Freer said he would focus on greater engagement with communities and community boards, and having a "more open and consultative council".

"This is going back and empowering community boards, local community ratepayer groups, sports organisations, iwi groups, anybody that's part of our community... to lead the council to develop a way forward."

He hoped to have "a very planned approach" to the mayoralty "with committee timelines, and appropriate budget and fiscal analysis".

Salt is running with current councillor Terry Walker as his candidate for deputy mayor.

Salt said he can bring "vision and leadership" to the mayoralty.

"If you don't have a vision of where the council wants to go in 10 years, 20 years, 30 years, then what you do is you end up just basically box-ticking all the way through."

Salt was particularly concerned about the council's upcoming renewal of its solid waste disposal contract. He felt transfer station management should be done by the council itself rather than a contractor.

He said managing the stations would reduce costs and assist with waste and emissions reduction.

"If we don't take this opportunity... the council will sign a 10-year contract with a private contract, and that door will be closed.

"The model of contracting everything out and not doing anything with it in-house is something that I'm determined to change.

Salt said this was one of "many, many ways in which council can be doing things differently, doing things ourselves, and saving costs".

Freer said proposals such as Three Waters and other local government reforms were putting communities "at risk" of local governments "losing the ability to perform effectively in our region".

He proposed establishing a "governance group" to liaise with stakeholders, and an "effective economic development strategy" to address issues like affordable housing and infrastructure.

Freer was also looking to increase the number of people who vote in the local election, and to encourage more people to run for office.

Official nominations for those running in the election close on August 12. Voting will begin on September 16 and close on October 8.