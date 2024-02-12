TEL to close for three nights next week

Work on the bridge at the new Rangiuru Business Park Interchange means the TEL will be closed for three nights.

Continuing work on the Rangiuru Business Park Interchange bridge means the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road will close for three nights next week.

The scheduled closures will begin on Monday and will be between 8pm and 6am each night.

The closure is to enable a water main to be attached to the underside of the bridge beams.

This work requires specialised equipment which will sit within the traffic lanes of the TEL, lifting the large stainless steel water main pipes into position before they are secured to the underside of the bridge.

The detour will be along Te Puke Highway.

During the closures, traffic on State Highway 2 will be diverted at the Domain Rd Interchange and Paengaroa roundabout, with detours via Te Puke Highway. Outside of the closure times, the current temporary traffic management will remain with a single lane open in each direction with a temporary speed limit of 70km/h in place.

As part of the same project, the shared path alongside the TEL is diverted until May this year.

With an increase in heavy plant and machinery in the area alongside the path, the best way to ensure the safety of all parties is to temporarily close the shared path to cyclists and pedestrians.

An alternative option for path users is available via Kaituna Rd and Te Tumu Rd.



