Teacher injured at Ōtūmoetai College, police and school investigating

Ayla Yeoman
By
Reporter·SunLive·
2 mins to read

Ōtūmoetai College in Tauranga is investigating an incident involving a teacher and a student. Photo / NZME

A teacher was injured when a student allegedly lashed out after being asked to put their phone away at Tauranga’s Ōtūmoetai College.

Police received a report of a serious assault at the school on Windsor Rd about 10.15am on Tuesday.

“One person received injuries and was transported to a nearby

