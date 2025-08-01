Ōtūmoetai College in Tauranga is investigating an incident involving a teacher and a student. Photo / NZME

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Ōtūmoetai College in Tauranga is investigating an incident involving a teacher and a student. Photo / NZME

A teacher was injured when a student allegedly lashed out after being asked to put their phone away at Tauranga’s Ōtūmoetai College.

Police received a report of a serious assault at the school on Windsor Rd about 10.15am on Tuesday.

“One person received injuries and was transported to a nearby medical centre to be assessed,” police said.

Officers were speaking to one person about the matter, and inquiries were continuing.

Ōtūmoetai College principal Russell Gordon said the school was investigating an incident involving a student and a teacher.