Pāpāmoa Primary School has planned a jam-packed week of events. From a disco and vocabulary challenges to a Ki o Rahi (a traditional Māori ball sport), the school have gone the extra mile for the 50th anniversary.
Poa said Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori provided students with a connection to the whenua (land) and enabled them to learn about Māori culture.
Kenrick Smith, the land artist behind the spray gun, said “it’s really cool” that Pāpāmoa Primary - and other schools - are prioritising Māori language.
As a land artist, Smith does a lot of work outdoors.
“Māori language is a part of our land. I’m not tangata whenua myself, but the use of te reo Māori grounds me in the land.”
All of Smith’s materials are sustainable. The chalk will wash away, and the charcoal he uses is made from pine waste from Taupō.
He began creating sand and land art during the 2021 lockdown, using charcoal for sand paintings and chalk for grass, gravel, and concrete surfaces.