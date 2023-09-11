The ribbon cutting.

Te Ranga School has marked a significant milestone with the opening of two modern classrooms, a testament it says to the collaborative efforts of the local community, the school, Ministry of Education, and builders.

These new facilities are now home to Year 1 and Year 2 students, offering them a fresh, spacious environment for learning, the school says.

The classrooms provide additional space for future improvements at Te Ranga School. The school says plans include renovating the on-site library to promote a love for reading and learning and creating dedicated music and technology rooms to enhance the educational experience.

Image 1 of 7 : Cutting the ribbon.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was a symbolic moment, with Emilio Villalobos, a fourth-generation member of Te Ranga, doing the honors. Te Ranga School extends its gratitude to everyone who celebrated this achievement with them. The school says with careful planning and progress, it is now better equipped to offer a rewarding educational experience to its students. - Supplied content