Te Puna Station Rd will remain closed until the council decides on a permanent solution. Photo / John Borren
A Western Bay of Plenty hapū wants a slip-damaged road in Te Puna to remain closed because it is an “incredible site of value”.
Slips damaged Te Puna Station Rd in the rural settlement of Te Puna in October 2022. Severe weather further eroded the area in January last year, forcing a 600m section of the road to be closed.
Hapū are concerned for Pukewhanake Pā, which sits above the road and has been eroded by the multiple slips. The road runs through the Te Hakao Valley between Te Puna Rd and State Highway 2 alongside the Wairoa River.
“So many of our kaumātua have sought and desired the restoration of that cut face.”
There was an opportunity to restore it and the landowners, too, approved of this, she said.
Pukewhanake Pā is at the headland of the valley and the wetland below was once an important food source for mana whenua Pirirākau.
In the 1940s, extensive earthworks occurred in the valley and the Minden Stream was diverted, draining the wetland that meets the Wairoa River for pastoral land. The hapū wanted the slip-damaged land alongside the river to naturally recover, Shepherd said.
“Pirirākau don’t want anything different than what the community wants.”
Pirirākau kaumātua Neville Bidois said: “We totally opposed opening the road on cultural grounds, safety grounds and cost-wise.”
Pukewhanake Pā was one of the oldest in New Zealand, Bidois said.
The area held significant mana for the hapū of Ngāti Ranginui iwi, he said.
It symbolised the common ancestral, traditional and spiritual links between tīpuna (ancestors) and their living descendants, Bidois said.
The pā is also a place where tīpuna were buried and is considered wāhi tapu (sacred).
The council’s preferred option was to close the road to vehicles and relocate the shared cycleway and footpath at a cost of $1m.
Option two was to open one lane for vehicles at a cost of $2m with yearly maintenance cost of $50,000. The most expensive option was to open the road fully at a cost of $5m with yearly maintenance cost of $100,000.
Te Puna Heartland spokesperson Beth Bowden said the organisation had no settled opinion on its preferred option for the road.
“This is not a weakness, this is a very strong indication to you of just how divisive such an issue in this community is going to be.”
The organisation was advocating for “close and well-informed” community consultation instead, Bowden said.
A citizens’ assembly would be a good way for the community to get an understanding of the issues surrounding the future of Te Puna Station Rd, she said.