A milestone for the Friends of I’Anson Bush Reserve.

A group of conservationists are marking five years of hard work to save a native bush reserve at Te Puna.

Friends of I’Anson Bush Reserve have been putting in countless hours planting and maintaining the 8.2ha I’Anson Bush Reserve, which runs from SH2 to Armstrong Rd.

It was founded by and named after Te Puna farmer Keith I’Anson in 1987. The land is owned by the Queen Elizabeth 11 Trust and managed by Western Bay of Plenty District Council.

But, by late 2018, it was in a sorry state. Its reinvigoration came about when conservation leader Kate-Loman Smith met to discuss the reserve’s pest burden with Rob Ranger, of QE11.

The maturing natives were also overwhelmed by the climbing vine, Japanese honeysuckle, in some parts.

“The vine had climbed 8 or more metres into the canopy to overwhelm and smother the native forest giant kahikatea,” Kate says.

“Hundreds of privet and Taiwan cherry trees were towering over native plants and seeding throughout the reserve and into the surrounding land. They had the potential to completely dominate the reserve.”

Volunteers have met at least monthly since its inception to work through the reserve, with the aim of eradicating all pest species.

Initially, the focus was only pest plants but before long, volunteers began pest animal control targeting possums, hedgehogs, mustelids and rats.

Pest plant and animal control is an ongoing challenge, Kate says.

“As always, partnership and persistence has been the key to reaching the five-year milestone of people and organisations working together with nature to make sure that I’Anson Bush Reserve remains the community asset envisioned by Keith and Taki I’Anson.”

The Friends group is also facing another challenge with the development of the new Takitimu Northern Link road extension set to affect the reserve. The group is negotiating with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to ensure the impacts are minimal.

INFO: Kate on 027 200 6732 or kate.loman-smith@westernbay.govt.nz



