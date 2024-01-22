Te Puke athletes at the Colgate Games, from left, Te Koha Kete-Kawhena, Kaydence Martin, Sam Milham, Addyson Nelson and Payton Nelson.

Te Puke Athletics’ season started in October with over 100 young athletes aged between 2-14 years.

It has been a busy first half of the season, with Wednesday club nights, Saturday ribbon days, Tauranga’s twilight meeting and local primary schools’, Te Puke Cluster and intermediate athletics days.

Many club athletes have had success and have progressed to the regional championships.

Earlier this month, five of our athletes went to Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium to compete in the North Island Colgate Games where all clubs from around the North Island and some from the South Island compete in a three-day event for 7-14-year-olds.

This year the competition was outstanding and there was also a team from Australia among the more than 1200 athletes.

Te Koha Kete-Kawhena, 13, placed well in the shot put (gold) and discus (silver). Te Koha also competed in the long jump (7th) and made it to the semis in the 100m and 200m.

Payton Nelson, 12, competed in the 100m making it to the semis, 200m, long jump, shot put and discus where she did a personal best.

Sam Milham, 11, who is also a Te Puke Harrier, made the semis for the 100m, 200m and 800m and also ran in a very competitive 1500m.

The two youngest athletes, Kaydence Martin, 9, and Addyson Nelson, 8, competed in the 7-9 years age group where events are in divisions with the focus on fun and participation, so there are no semis or finals.

Kaydence placed 1st in the 200m and long jump, 2nd in the discus, 3rd in the 100m and 4th in the shot put.

Addy placed in the top eight in the shot put, discus, long jump and 60m.

There was an amazing team of parents at the games who were supportive and got their athletes to the warm-up area and marshalling tent.

The second half of the season starts on February 7 at Litt Park, starting at 5.30pm.

There will be competition at club nights, ribbon days, the Cambridge Pentathlon and, at the end of the season, the WBOP Children’s Championships for 7-14-year-olds.

Te Puke Athletics prides itself on being a family-friendly, fun environment for all our athletes of all abilities where they can learn new skills and compete in a positive way. To become part of our team Te Puke Athletics Club head to the Facebook page or contact Paulette on 021 107 7128, tepukeathletics@gmail.com or Selwyn on 0272518779.

By Te Puke Athletics president Paulette Oldeman