There was a good turn out at the Te Paamu junior players' muster on Saturday.

Rugby league

Junior and senior player numbers have exceeded expectations at two recent Te Paamu Rugby League Club player musters.

Last Saturday the junior muster saw higher-than-expected numbers.

Club chairman Henare Whareaorere says the club will be able to field teams in the under 6, under 8, under 10, under 12 and under 13 grades.

Te Puke Tigers junior rugby league club, founded in 2012, did not operate last year and Henare says it was pleasing to see many former Tigers players going to the muster to put their hands up for Te Paamu.

Playing in the Bay of Plenty Rugby League competition, game days will start towards the end of February.

The senior team will have a little more time to prepare, with good numbers at its first muster at Te Matai School last week.

“That surprised me even more, to be honest,” says Henare. “Last year we only had five or six players turn up at the start of the year and we had 25 at our first muster [this year].”

He says he is hoping for a good strong squad for the 2024 season.

Te Paamu players celebrate a try scored by Mikaeri Whareaorere against Reporoa Razorbacks.

In 2022 Te Paamu entered the Coastline Rugby League competition, with a view to entering the Bay of Plenty competition in 2023.

They not only did that but won the Bay of Plenty competition at their first attempt since 2000. A Te Paamu team also contested the Coastline competition in 2023.

Te Paamu was founded in 1979 as a rugby union club, with its first official team in 1980. The club started transitioning to rugby league a few years later and in 1986 played Mauao and Tauranga Warriors socially. The club then entered its first Bay of Plenty competition in 1987.

Pakowhai Park at Tia Marae on Rangiuru Rd, Te Puke, is the home of Te Paamu, and the pitch is currently undergoing renovation.