“When the original bridge was destroyed, restoring access to this community became an immediate priority,” he said.

“The Bailey bridge provided a temporary solution, but we knew a long-term fix was needed.

“The new bridge is the result of a huge team effort, and I’d like to thank everyone who helped make it happen, including Beca, Fulton Hogan and our council staff.”

He extended his thanks to Waitaha and Tapuika iwi for their support throughout the project, and in particular to Luke Whare for his involvement and the blessing of the new bridge.

Western Bay Mayor James Denyer cuts the ribbon at a dawn ceremony to declare the bridge open. Photo / Beca

Denyer also thanked the residents of No 5 Rd – a private road off No 4 Rd - for “graciously allowing use of their accessway” during both the Bailey bridge installation and the construction of the new bridge.

He made special mention of Peter Bennett for allowing Fulton Hogan to use his land as a depot site, and Stephen McManaway for the use of his packhouse to host residents’ meetings.

Council transportation director Calum McLean said the team was focused on getting the bridge built as quickly as possible, despite the complexities of the site.

“We’re really pleased to have the new bridge in place for the community.

“Factors like difficult ground conditions on the southern approach, working in a confined space and some unhelpful weather made it challenging at times, but the team worked hard to keep things moving.”

Council infrastructure services acting group manager Peter Watson, who officiated at the opening, was the Civil Defence local controller the night the bridge washed away.

The bridge on No.4 Road in Te Puke was washed out back in 2023. Photo / Tyson Smith

He said attending the opening was a “full circle” moment.

“We knew it was an isolated community, and reconnecting them was a top priority.

“It was really meaningful to meet some of the people affected, and a good reminder about how important mahi like this is in keeping communities safe and connected.”

The bridge is open, but the council said temporary traffic restrictions would be put in place at a later date to allow for the final surfacing.